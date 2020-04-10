Wake County reports 1st coronavirus outbreak at a long-term care facility

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) – Two nurses and two patients of a Knightdale long-term care facility tested positive for coronavirus. It marks the first outbreak at such a facility, according to a news release from the county.

The outbreak happened at Wellington Rehabilitation and Healthcare, which is located at 1000 Tandal Pl., Knightdale. The two patients are currently receiving treatment at WakeMed Health and Hospitals, the release said.

RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak in NC

The facility has 80 beds. A Wake County Public Health team is testing patients and staff members who were in close contact with those who tested positive, the release said.

“We’re concerned about the potential for COVID-19 to spread rapidly among residents at the facility because many of the residents are older and have additional health conditions that put them at risk of serious illness if they contract the virus,” said Wake County Medical Director Dr. Kim McDonald.

Health officials are recommending that facility staff wear personal protective equipment, practice appropriate social distancing, and frequently disinfect surfaces.

More headlines from CBS17.com: