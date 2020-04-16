Wake County reports 2 new deaths linked to coronavirus

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Two more deaths were attributed to coronavirus on Thursday, according to the Wake County Health Department’s informational website.

An 81-year-old man died Wednesday due to complications associated with the virus. That was the first COVID-19 death in the county.

Across North Carolina, there were 14 more deaths connected to the virus announced on Thursday. The state has at least 5,465 cases, health officials said.

A total of 70,917 COVID-19 tests have been completed in the state and 94 counties now have at least one positive case, according to North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services statistics.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

