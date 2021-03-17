Wake County reschedules COVID-19 vaccinations, cancels testing over severe weather threat

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County is rescheduling its COVID-19 vaccination appointments from Thursday to Friday over the threat of severe weather.

The Storm Prediction Center now has central North Carolina under a moderate risk – 4 out of 5 – of severe thunderstorms Thursday.

Strong to severe thunderstorms will be likely in the afternoon and evening hours with the main threats being widespread damaging winds and large hail. Isolated tornadoes are also possible.

Related: Central NC now at risk level 4 out of 5 for severe thunderstorms Thursday

All free COVID-19 testing has been canceled for Thursday, too.

Testing will resume on normal testing hours on Friday.

Vaccination appointments will occur at the same time, same place – just one day later, Wake County said.

Anyone who already had Friday appointments can keep them.

Wake County said it is increasing capacity to accommodate all Thursday and Friday appointments.

If your appointment has been moved to Friday, but this new appointment day doesn’t work for you, you should receive an email confirmation for the Friday appointment which will include a link to reschedule to a day and time that’s more convenient.