RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County will begin scaling back COVID-19 vaccination and testing services on Thursday, according to a news release from the county health department.

County health leaders said the decision comes as there has been a steady decline in both cases and hospitalizations due to COVID-19.

“By balancing capacity with demand, the county can better utilize its resources while still meeting the current needs of residents and providing same-day appointments, which the community has come to rely on,” the release said.

Under the new schedule, there will be 1,900 testing appoints and 1,015 vaccination appointments available each day, the county said.

“COVID-19 is not going to disappear, but it’s trending downward because of vaccines and boosters that protect against severe infection and access to testing with quick turn-around times,” said Wake County Associate Physician Director and Epidemiology Program Director Dr. Nicole Mushonga. “We will continue monitoring COVID community transmission and metrics as our team continues to finalize the next steps related to scaling back efforts. Further scaling back efforts, including the reduction of hours or days, will consider the appropriate timing and potential impact on the community. “