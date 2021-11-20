Wake County to begin offering COVID-19 boosters to all adults on Tuesday

A medic places two vials of COVID-19 coronavirus vaccines (L to R): Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, on a table before administering doses at a Clalit Health Services Medical Centre in east Jerusalem on August 10, 2021. (Photo by HAZEM BADER / AFP) (Photo by HAZEM BADER/AFP via Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County will begin offering COVID-19 vaccine boosters to all adults on Tuesday, the county health department said in a Saturday news release.

The decision came after boosters were authorized by the FDA, CDC, and North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

The county health department said it has been administering Pfizer boosters since September and Moderna boosters since early November. Until now, they’ve been available to people 65 years and older and to anyone 18 and older with a high risk of developing serious health complications from COVID-19.

Now anyone 18 years and older is able to make an appointment to get a booster. Those who want one can go to any provider that has the COVID-19 vaccine so long as it has been six months since they received their Pfizer or Moderna shots, or two months since getting the Johnson & Johnson shot.

Those wanting a booster can receive any authorized brand regardless of which they got for their initial series.

“We’re heading into the holidays and know many people are seeking boosters to better protect themselves and their families when they gather or travel for celebrations,” said Wake County Board of Commissioners Chair Matt Calabria. “We hope that streamlining the eligibility criteria and making boosters available to anyone 18 and older will help eliminate any confusion about who can receive them and encourage more people to come get vaccinated with us.”

As of Nov. 9, about 1 million boosters had been administered in North Carolina.