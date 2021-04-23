Wake County to end COVID-19 vaccine clinics at PNC Arena next month to focus on smaller sites

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County Health Department officials say they plan to shut down the vaccine clinic at PNC Arena on May 12.

The department says it administered the last of its first doses at PNC last week and they’re staying open long enough to give out second doses to those patients. The final day for doses at PNC will be May 12.

The move comes as the county is moving to smaller, regionally-focused clinics.

“The process will be very similar to the process people have seen in our other clinics. They’ll sign up for an appointment, get a link, show up at their appointment time and get a vaccine,” said Ryan Jury, mass vaccine branch director for the Wake County Health Department.

The county will open its second regional clinic Monday at the Wake County Northern Regional Center in Wake Forest.

Mass clinics at Wake County’s Sunnybrook and Commons Buildings will remain open.

Jury said earlier this week that the county was assessing how much longer to keep the PNC Arena site open.