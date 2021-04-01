Wake County to get its most doses yet ahead of opening new mass vaccination site next week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County is getting a 21 percent increase in its supply of vaccines next week. It’s the highest number of first doses to come into the county yet.

This news also comes as Wake County Public Health is launching a new mass vaccination site. Departure Drive will become its fourth site, starting Monday.

Departure Drive is currently the site of COVID-19 drive-thru testing. Those services will be moved across the street to the parking lot of Vision Church RDU.

“Departure Drive is us thinking long-term about where we want to be in six to nine months in how we vaccinate,” said Ryan Jury, mass vaccination branch director.

Earlier in the week, North Carolina opened vaccine eligibility to all people in Group 4, which covers about 4 million people.

Jury said the county wants to have more sites for vaccinations, even if they’re smaller.

“We also realize some of our mass vaccination sites, like PNC, may not necessarily be a vaccination site forever,” Jury said.

The new site opens next week when Wake County is receiving its most vaccine to date. The county, as a whole, is getting more than 41,000 first doses. About half of them are going to Wake County Public Health.

“We’re really surprised and really glad the vaccine Easter bunny brought us some extra vaccines, and so we’re really encouraged to see how we can move those vaccines into next week and vaccinate more people,” Jury said.

Wake County Public Health expects to vaccinate about 2,800 people a week at this new site. It’ll be an indoor, walk-in clinic.

They’re also going to start showing people what vaccine brand they’re getting when they sign up for an appointment.