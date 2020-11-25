Wake County to open new COVID-19 testing site, simplify sign-up process

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As COVID-19 continues to surge in North Carolina and around the country, Wake County is simplifying its sign-up process and opening a new testing site.

The county health department said the new location at 5809 Departure Dr. will open Dec. 1. It is near Triangle Town Center in northeast Raleigh. Testing at that site will run from 9 a.m. through 4 p.m. on Dec. 1-5 and on Mondays through Saturdays in the following weeks.

This testing site will be indoors to accommodate for the colder temperatures.

Testing will also continue at the Sunnybrook Building parking deck, located at 2925 Holston Ln. That service is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays, the Wake County Health Department said.

“We’re committed to making sure access isn’t an issue for anyone who needs a COVID-19 test in Wake County, especially for our residents at higher risk of serious illness,” Wake County Medical Director Dr. Kim McDonald said.

The health department will also no longer require a detailed registration form ahead of a test. Instead, residents need only to schedule an appointment and come to the testing site with an ID. The county said it will not turn away anyone who comes for a test.

Appointments will be broken into 15-minute time slots. Wait times may be longer around the holidays, the release said.