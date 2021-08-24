WakeMed employees will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 12

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – WakeMed employees will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 12, according to a spokeswoman from the health care system.

The decision was made after Pfizer’s shot received full approval from the Food and Drug Administration on Monday.

“After much thoughtful discussion, WakeMed’s leadership team finalized the details of the COVID-19 Employee Vaccination Program – and communication was shared with employees on Monday,” spokeswoman Kristen Kelly wrote in an email.

Compliance will be a condition of employment, medical staff privilege, and volunteerism beginning Nov. 12, Kelly said.

The mandate applies to all staff, providers, learners, contractors, and volunteers.

“The program was developed with the guiding principle of doing our best to protect our staff, patients and the community,” Kelly said.