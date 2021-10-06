WakeMed partnering with state, federal government to open more antibody clinics

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Anyone living in or around Wake County will soon find it easier to get monoclonal antibodies to treat COVID-19. WakeMed is partnering with the state and federal government to open four new antibody clinics.

Monoclonal antibodies can make a big difference for some COVID-19 patients.

“The studies have shown in high-risk individuals, you decrease your risk of hospitalization and death by 70 percent,” said WakeMed Associate Chief Medical Officer, Dr. David Kirk.

Often, Kirk said, hospitals haven’t had enough spots or staff to treat everyone.

“Certainly with the delta surge, our clinic has been overwhelmed, and we’ve seen people in the community call from clinic to clinic to try to get in,” he said.

That shouldn’t be the case anymore. WakeMed is partnering with the state and federal government to offer antibody treatments at four new infusion sites.

“We are flying in staff from all over the country to help with this program,” Kirk said. “We can cover everyone who would need an infusion when the next surge comes.”

To get the treatment, patients must be at least 12 years old, weigh at least 88 pounds, be symptomatic, and have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 10 days.

They also have to be considered at high risk for COVID-19 complications. Kirk said that includes more people than many would think.

“If you are even slightly overweight, you are high risk. If you have hypertension, diabetes, if you’re elderly — any of these issues will qualify you. In fact, most people who come and check in with us, most people qualify,” he said.

The antibodies are free. Kirk said Medicare, Medicaid, and most private insurers cover the cost of the infusion.

“If you don’t have insurance, we’ll still work to make sure you get the medicine,” he noted.

To find out if you’re eligible for treatment, you can call 919-350-9590.

The WakeMed North Physicians Office Pavilion clinic at 10010 Falls of Neuse Rd. in Raleigh opened Wednesday for antibody treatments.

The following sites will open in the weeks ahead: