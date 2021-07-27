WakeMed to require all workers get COVID-19 vaccine

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – WakeMed Health & Hospitals has told workers it will require them to get a COVID-19 vaccine if they wish to remain employed.

The Raleigh-area hospital system is the leading provider in the state’s second-largest county.

It has three acute care hospitals and one physical rehabilitation hospital.

The timeline for when the vaccine requirement will take effect has not yet been determined.

The move comes amid growing concern of the more contagious delta variant.

Several other North Carolina hospital systems have announced plans to compel workers to come in get vaccinated. WakeMed’s vaccine requirement will apply to all employees, providers and volunteers in the “near future.”