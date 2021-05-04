Walmart, Sam’s Club now administering COVID-19 vaccines at pharmacy locations in NC

NORTH CAROLINA (WECT) – Walmart and Sam’s Club announced today that COVID-19 vaccinations are now available to customers and associates in 214 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies in North Carolina.

Vaccines are being administered via both walk-up and scheduled appointments, in hopes of providing convenient options for customers and members to get protected against COVID-19 where they already shop for groceries and health care essentials. Additionally, the company is rolling out new programs to both encourage people to get a vaccine and continue efforts to increase access across the country.

“Now that supply and eligibility have expanded, it’s even more important for us to reach underserved and vulnerable populations to ensure equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, Executive Vice President, Health & Wellness. “Widespread vaccination is the only way we will eventually end the pandemic and help our country reopen, and we don’t want anyone to get left behind as we enter this new chapter in our fight against COVID-19.”

All Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacy locations across North Carolina are now accepting walk-in vaccine appointments, as supply allows, in addition to scheduled appointments. Customers who schedule an appointment can complete pre-vaccination paperwork ahead of time.

Appointments can be made at walmart.com/COVIDvaccine and samsclub.com/covid. Walmart Pharmacies are open seven days a week (Sam’s Club pharmacies are closed on Sunday) and administer the Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, and Moderna vaccines. Individuals are not required to be a member to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at Sam’s Club.