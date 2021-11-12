Want to attend games in person? Here are COVID-19 rules for Duke, UNC-Chapel Hill and NC State

Duke’s Theo John (12) is defended by Army’s Matt Dove (44) and Josh Caldwell (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Students and fans filled Cameron Indoor Stadium for Duke basketball’s home opener Friday night.

The Blue Devils won 82-56 over Army West Point’s Black Knights.

With fans back in person, Duke University athletics has strict COVID-19 procedures in place.

To attend a basketball game in person, fans must wear masks inside and provide proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or negative rapid or PCR test within 72 hours.

People can upload their vaccination cards or tests to Dukecheckin.com or visit one of the verification tents before entering the stadium.

Fans not tested prior to the game, can get a rapid test on campus during game days at Blue Devil Tower for $45.

For more on Duke’s COVID-19 requirements, click here.

North Carolina State basketball games at PNC Arena require all guests to wear face coverings or masks inside, however, they do not have a vaccination or testing requirement.

Click here for PNC Arena COVID-19 requirements.

UNC-Chapel Hill athletics also require masking up indoors and while officials “strongly recommend” vaccinations, they are not required to attend games.

The university will re-evaluate COVID-19 precautions before the spring semester.

For more information on UNC-Chapel Hill’s protocols click here.