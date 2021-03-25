Want to protect your COVID-19 vaccine card? Some businesses will laminate them for free

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– If you received a COVID-19 vaccine, you should have also gotten a vaccine card.

Those cards could be needed the next time you travel or for work.

To help keep them secure, Office Depot/Office Max and Staples will laminate the cards for free after you’re fully vaccinated.

For Office Depot or Office Max, you’ll need to provide the coupon code 52516714 at checkout to get the card laminated for free. The offer is good through July 25, 2021.

At Staples, the coupon code is 81450. The deal at Staples is good until May 1.