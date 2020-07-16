Warren County opts to begin school year with remote instruction

WARRENTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Warren County will begin the upcoming school year with remote instruction only, district leaders said.

Warren County Schools Superintendent Dr. Mary Young said concerns expressed by parents and staff contributed to the decision to return to school under the “Plan C” option.

“This is definitely an unprecedented time that we’re facing. We are in uncharted waters in many areas, and education is no different,” Young said. “Rest assured, there is no one size fits all for reopening schools. Our goal is for students to be physically present for school. However, COVID-19 remains a public-health threat that influences our decisions about when and how to reopen safely.

“Given the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, it is simply not safe to open school for in-person learning at this time.”

The district’s school year begins Aug. 17. Young said Warren County plans to switch to in-person learning when the cases subside.

Warren County joins Orange County in opting for “Plan C” when reopening.

On Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper said public schools would be allowed to open under “Plan B” – which is a mix of in-person and online learning.

However, Cooper gave districts the authority to go to Plan C if it suited its needs.

