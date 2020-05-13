Watch: ‘COVID-19 Response: Congressional Town Hall’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Eight members of U.S. Congress joined CBS 17 on Tuesday to answer your questions about the federal response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S. Reps. G.K. Butterfield (D-NC 1), Alma Adams (D-NC 3), Greg Murphy (R-NC 3), David Price (D-NC 4), Mark Walker (R-NC 6), Richard Hudson (R-NC 8), Dan Bishop (R-NC 9) and Ted Budd (R-NC 13) all joined the conversation remotely.

The representatives answered questions related to small business loans, unemployment, stimulus funds and the reopening of America.

The town hall was broadcast across North Carolina from six Nexstar-own television stations – CBS 17 in Raleigh, WSPA in Spartanburg, South Carolina serving the western part of the state, WGHP in the Triad, WNCT in Greenville, WJZY in Charlotte, and WAVY in Norfolk, Virginia serving the Outer Banks.

RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak in NC