WATCH: SC police patrol social distancing on the beach – with drones

Coronavirus

by: WBTW Web Staff

GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WBTW) – Horry County police beach patrol shared a drone video of what social distancing looks like on the beach.

The video shows a sky-high view of people social distancing in Garden City on Monday. Police titled the video, “Social Distancing by the Sea.”

People are seen in small groups scattered across the sand, many with chairs spread apart at a safe distance.

