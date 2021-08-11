Wayne UNC Health employees, nursing students working there must get COVID-19 vaccine

A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 to inoculate a minor at a vaccination center in Asuncion, on July 23, 2021. – Paraguay started to inoculate children and teenagers from 12 to 17 years-old with underlying diseases. (Photo by NORBERTO DUARTE/AFP via Getty Images)

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Wayne UNC Health Care employees will be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19, as will Wayne Community College students participating in clinical studies with the health system, according to a letter to nursing students.

Those students will need to submit proof of vaccination to the college’s nursing department by Sept. 21.

Students who do not get vaccinated will not be able to continue in WCC’s nursing program, the letter said.

A temporary exemption can be made for pregnant students, the letter said.

Several other health care systems in central North Carolina also have mandated that employees must be vaccinated against COVID-19. Hundreds of workers at UNC and Duke hospitals got the shot within a week of the announcement.