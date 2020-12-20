‘We can’t underestimate the impact’: Dr. Kizzy Corbett’s former professor talks about her time at UNC

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — By now, you may recognize her.

“I was on Kizzy’s [Corbett] thesis committee and I taught her in class. It was clear from early on when she started at UNC she had the potential to make a real impact,” said Mark Heise, professor of genetics at UNC-Chapel Hill School of Medicine.

Heise taught and worked with Dr. Kizzy Corbett, one of the National Institutes of Health’s leading scientists behind the government’s search for a vaccine.

Corbett, a Hillsborough native, is part of a team that worked with Moderna, the pharmaceutical company that developed one of two vaccines for COVID-19.

“[It’s]a lot of fun to see someone I interacted with at a very earlier stage in her career be a success and make an impact,” Heise said.

According to Corbett’s LinkedIn profile, she received her Bachelor of Science from the University of Maryland Baltimore County. She also received her PhD from UNC-Chapel Hill.

Her profile lists that she has worked with the NIH for the past six years.

“If I threw something out in class and she didn’t quite buy it she was very willing to push me to give her a more complete explanation,” Heise explained.

Recently, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Corbett will go down in history as one of the key players in developing the science that could end the pandemic.

“It would be one thing for somebody like myself to say ‘hey, everyone should take the vaccine.’ So, there’s a trust gap there. So, I think we can’t underestimate the impact somebody like Kizzy is having on the acceptance of the vaccine across all communities,” Heise said.

Heise said he got a chance to catch up with her a couple of months ago. He also said it is important for current students to see that they can make an impact.