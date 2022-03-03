DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A study led by Duke researchers is pushing for more pills that treat COVID-19 around the globe as not only a complement to the vaccines but a way to help fend off future surges.

A report released Thursday from Duke University’s Communication Department said the “vaccination plus” strategy should expand to include oral treatments that would be easy for people around the world to get.

“Access to effective oral treatments, especially for high-risk populations and those without access to full vaccination, can help save lives and limit the impact of future surges,” Gary Edson said, the president of the COVID-19 Collaborative, a collection of public health leaders.

He continued, “But these therapies require access to accurate, rapid tests to be most effective, and challenges remain to ensure the availability of needed supply, demand, and financing for these therapies, particularly in low- and middle-income countries.”

The study calls antiviral pills that reduce symptoms and speedy recovery “game-changing” because they could ease caseloads on hospitals and help to curb outbreaks in poorer countries with fragile health systems.

Low- and middle-income countries around the world will need up to hundreds of millions of courses of oral COVID-19 treatments, along with access to accurate, timely testing, according to a forecast from Duke’s COVID-19 GAP project.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given emergency use authorization to two oral treatments: Molnupiravir from Merck, and Paxlovid from Pfizer.

According to the report titled “Pills to People: Accelerating Equitable Global Access to Oral Therapeutics for COVID-19,” Merck expects to produce 30 million courses of molnupiravir in 2022, while Pfizer expects to have 120 million courses of Paxlovid, with 90 million of those coming in the second half of the year.

The report said generic production can help make sure those drugs can be obtained by low- and middle-income countries at an affordable price. The report also calls for donations of Paxlovid to those countries, a faster pathway for the FDA to approve those generic drugs and a quicker route to prequalification for the World Health Organization.

“Despite the uncertainty of demand, it is clear that there is an urgent need to increase supply and equitable access, particularly to mitigate the health and economic impacts of future COVID surges,” Beth Boyer said a research associate at the Duke-Margolis Center for Health Policy.