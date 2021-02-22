Weeks later, low supply still has Durham County COVID-19 vaccine scheduling on hold

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham County’s health director shared updates on the COVID-19 response with county commissioners Monday night but didn’t have a clearer idea about when vaccination scheduling through the county might resume.

The county announced on Jan. 28 that it would pause scheduling new vaccination appointments due to low supply. Health director Rod Jenkins said then he hoped to resume it by the end of February.

As of Monday, the county’s dashboard still had a hold on new appointments to receive the vaccine.

“I have committed myself to doing all that I can for Durham since the beginning of the pandemic,” Jenkins said. “I’m sure the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is tired of hearing from me.

“We have the manpower and the capacity. We just need the vaccine.”

On Monday, Jenkins shared updates with the Durham Board of County Commissioners. He said the county is set to receive 1,170 doses of the Pfizer vaccine each week for the next three weeks.

Further, Jenkins said that nearly 10 percent of county residents have received the first dose of the vaccine. More than 5 percent have received the second dose.

Jenkins added that the county has been working on plans to vaccinate Durham Public Schools employees, as well as employees of independent schools. He also said work is being made on administering vaccines to those who work at child care facilities.

“While we wait for vaccines to become more robust, we’re not sitting on our hands. There is a ton of education in the form of round tables,” Jenkins said. “Just to spread the information, dispel rumors, answer Q&A.”