WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) – A Wendell shop owner was cited for not requiring masks in her store, the police department said.
Wendell police said they received a complaint about a sign at the Wendell General Store. It said “We do not require masks,” conflicting with Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order concerning the COVID-19 pandemic.
Police initiated an investigation, which led to Regina Suzanne Harmon being cited for aiding and abetting the violation of an executive order. The sign has since been taken down and Harmon has hired an attorney.
The case will be held in Wake County District Court.
Latest COVID-19 headlines:
- U.S. reaches 100,000 coronavirus hospitalizations
- Wendell shop owner cited over sign saying store doesn’t require masks
- NC’s COVID-19 vaccination plan sends first doses to 230,000+
- UNC-CH professors concerned about plan to bring 3,500 students to campus
- New Orleans ‘superspreader’ swingers convention leads to at least 41 COVID-19 infections