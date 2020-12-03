Wendell shop owner cited over sign saying store doesn’t require masks

WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) – A Wendell shop owner was cited for not requiring masks in her store, the police department said.

Wendell police said they received a complaint about a sign at the Wendell General Store. It said “We do not require masks,” conflicting with Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order concerning the COVID-19 pandemic.

Police initiated an investigation, which led to Regina Suzanne Harmon being cited for aiding and abetting the violation of an executive order. The sign has since been taken down and Harmon has hired an attorney.

The case will be held in Wake County District Court.