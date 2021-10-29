What are the odds of getting COVID-19 again?

A medical worker wearing a special suit to protect against COVID-19 treats a patient at an ICU in Infectious Hospital No. 23 in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. The low vaccination rate in Russia, where only about a third of the population is fully vaccinated, is causing concern as the country suffers a sharp rise in cases, setting records for infections and deaths nearly every day this month. (AP Photo/Roman Yarovitcyn)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – In a report published earlier this month, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 10,812 people were re-infected with COVID-19. Just under two percent of them were re-infected after getting vaccinated.

A new report from CDC found unvaccinated people were five and a half times more likely to be re-infected and hospitalized with COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

The CDC gathered hospitalization data from nine states. They found vaccine-induced immunity was more protective against hospitalization than infection-induced immunity. Among 6,328 fully vaccinated people, 324 people tested positive for COVID-19 again.

Of 1,020 unvaccinated people, 89, or 87 percent, tested positive for COVID-19 reinfection.

A CDC report from this summer found unvaccinated people were twice as likely to experience a re-infection. That report also found COVID-19 vaccines offered better protection than natural immunity alone. It also found that even after prior infection, the vaccines helped prevent reinfections.

A previous CBS 17 story found unvaccinated people in North Carolina are four times more likely to catch COVID and more than 15 times more likely to die from it, according to numbers from the state Department of Health and Human Services.

State data also showed one in 125 vaccinated people have developed breakthrough infections from Jan. 1.