What challenges Wake County is facing with vaccinating long-term care facilities

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine limited, CBS 17 learned some of Wake County’s supply is going to long-term care facilities. That’s because those centers are not part of the federal program.

“Long-term care facilities were placed in group one because what we know is that these were the areas that were hit the hardest and we really wanted to reduce the number of deaths and hospitalizations,” said Ryan Jury, the Mass Vaccine Branch Director for the Wake County Health Department.

Jury said they’re now working to vaccine residents at 214 of those long-term care facility locations. In all, those centers have about 1,295 beds. He explained the county has reached out to the 120 different organizations that run them and have made contact with 73 of them.

“We’ve tried extensively to reach out them be it multiple mediums,” Jury said.

So what happened to that federal program where CVS and Walgreens were stepping in to help vaccinate these homes? Jury said the centers had to sign up and some didn’t. The state sending a list of those that hadn’t to county health departments back in December, asking them to help out.

“It has put a lot of responsibility on the county, who of course we have gotten precious little vaccine,” said Wake County Board of Commissioners Chairman Matt Calabria.

CBS 17 asked how many of these facilities Wake County has been able to vaccinate so far.

“As of Sunday night, we’ve been able to go to 37 different locations,” Jury said.

It’s not as simple as putting shots in arms. Some of those in these facilities can’t consent to the vaccine. Next of kin have to be contacted.

“We’re making special trips out to these long-term care facilities. Wake County has developed strike teams that’s what we’re calling them and we’re deploying them to these facilities,” Calabria said.

Jury said the county would be using the additional doses it has received this week to vaccinate long-term care facilities. They hope to have all of them completed in the next week or so.