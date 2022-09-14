RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With more and more pharmacies offering the new COVID-19 booster, many people have questions about the vaccines, including whether side effects will be similar to previous vaccines or boosters.

At We Care Pharmacy in Apex, Pharmacist Amrish Patel said he has seen a pretty high demand for the bivalent boosters.

“We were originally doing probably about 30 to 40 to 50 a day,” he said.

He said he hasn’t heard any complaints from customers about side effects from the Pfizer vaccine, which is what his pharmacy has been giving out.

“We’ve been doing it for about 10 to 12 days now, and I haven’t had a single person call me for anything yet,” he said. “Basically people are used to it now.”

He said that’s a big change from when the original COVID-19 vaccines became available and he got lots of complaints about side effects.

He’s not sure whether side effects are actually less pronounced with this booster or whether people are just expecting them.

Dr. Pia MacDonald, an infectious disease epidemiologist with RTI International, said she expects side effects to be similar to other boosters. “As we saw before, some people are more impacted than others by the vaccine,” she said.

Although the new boosters help your body fight two different variants of the coronavirus, the total dose is the same as the previous boosters.

“Half of it is the old version, and half of it is the new version; the ingredients are all the same minus the addition of the new mRNA piece that protects against BA.4 and 5,” MacDonald said.

Tiffany Edwards stopped by We Care pharmacy for her booster. She said she hasn’t had side effects with her other COVID-19 shots.

“I’ve had nothing of significance. I’ve been really, really fortunate,” she said.

She decided to get her flu shot as well.

Patel said that’s common.

“The majority of people are getting both shots at the same time.”