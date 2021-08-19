What side effects to expect from dose 3 of COVID-19 shot

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)- Third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available for the general public starting in September. People are eligible for a third dose eight months after their second.

People reported side effects like soreness and injection site pain after their first two doses. Will the third dose be any different? At this point, it’s unclear.

Neither Pfizer nor Moderna are laying out side effects specifically for third doses of their shots.

In their Emergency Use Authorization filing for a third dose, Pfizer cited a study into additional doses for organ transplant patients.

The company said, “the adverse event profile was similar to that after the second dose and no grade 3 or grade 4 events were reported in recipients who were followed for one month following post Dose 3.”

Moderna’s EUA noted a similar message about side effects for third doses saying, “the adverse event profile was similar to that after the second dose and no Grade 3 or Grade 4 events were reported.”

The CDC’s new guidance said, “There is limited information about the risks of receiving an additional dose of vaccine, and the safety, efficacy, and benefit of additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine in immunocompromised people continues to be evaluated. So far, reactions reported after the third mRNA dose were similar to that of the two-dose series: fatigue and pain at injection site were the most commonly reported side effects, and overall, most symptoms were mild to moderate.”

The most common side effects for all COVID-19 vaccines are: