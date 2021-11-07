When can kids younger than 5 get vaccinated against COVID-19? Experts check-in

FILE – In this Dec. 29, 2020, file photo a Chester County, Pa., Health Department worker fills a syringe with Moderna COVID-19 vaccine before administering it at the Chester County Government Services Center in West Chester, Pa. Moderna said Monday, Oct. 25, 2021 that a low dose of its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and appears to work in 6- to 11-year-olds. It is the second U.S. vaccine aimed at eventually being offered to children. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – It’s been a few days since children ages 5 to 11 started getting their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine but when will it be available for even younger children? Duke’s Human Vaccine Institute is involved in the Pfizer trials for younger children.

“I think we’ve enrolled, probably around 50 kids down to six months so far,” said Dr. Michael Smith, Duke professor of pediatrics and member of the university’s Human Vaccine Institute.

During the trials, a child comes in for a first dose and returns for a second dose three weeks later. The dose is one-tenth of what an adult would receive. CBS 17 asked Dr. Michael Smith at Duke if any side effects are coming up.

“There have been no safety signals that I’ve heard of either the Pfizer or the Moderna pediatric trial to suggest that the vaccine is causing any unexpected side effects,” Smith said.

Pfizer is still collecting data on the vaccine and Duke says if everything goes as planned, the younger kids could get their shots by Spring Break.

“Assuming that the vaccine is shown to be as safe and have a good immune response in the younger kids. That early next year, we could potentially have a vaccine in the younger kids,” Smith said.