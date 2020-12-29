When can you expect your stimulus money? How much will you get? Answers to some common questions

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Many questions are circulating now that the stimulus bill has been signed into law by President Donald Trump.

Here are answers to some of the more common inquiries.

HOW MUCH WILL THE UNEMPLOYED GET?

The benefits are enhanced in length but don’t include as much money as it did the last time around. Unemployed people will get $300 a week, in addition to state benefits, for up to 11 weeks.

WHO QUALIFIES FOR THE BENEFITS?

Anyone who is currently getting regular unemployment benefits from the state will also qualify for the enhanced federal benefits. The bill also extends the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance for self-employed people who didn’t qualify for regular unemployment.

WHAT ARE THE REQUIREMENTS FOR DIRECT PAYMENTS?

Anyone whose income is less than $75,000 individually or less than $150,000 in a household that filed jointly will get a payment.

WILL I HAVE TO SIGN-UP TO RECIEVE THE MONEY?

No sign-up is required. The IRS already has your information and will decide who gets the money based on its data base search of your income from last year’s tax return.

WHEN CAN I EXPECT TO GET MY MONEY?

The IRS shuts down during this holiday week so printing of checks won’t begin until after Jan. 1. Any stimulus money won’t be seen until the very end of January or early February. The IRS has yet to announce a schedule for the direct deposits. It can’t make them all at once. That would overload its system.

WHAT HAPPENS IF I CHANGED MY ADDRESS SINCE THE LAST STIMULUS PAYMENT?

If you’re on direct deposit, you don’t have to worry about your address. But, if you need to change your address, go to the IRS website.

Remember, they’ll be processing time involved in that change of address so it won’t go into the system immediately.

One other note: as with the last stimulus payment, this is a non-taxable payment. The money can be used however you want and doesn’t need to be repaid to the government.

If you would like to figure out how much stimulus money you are getting based on your family situation, you can use this calculator to help.