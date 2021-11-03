When, where to get a pediatric COVID-19 vaccination in your community

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is now available for children between the ages of 5 and 11 in a lower dose that has been granted emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration.

The Center for Disease Control is recommending children get the vaccine to protect against serious illness.

According to the Associated Press, authorities are promising enough supply to protect the country’s 28 million children ages 5-11. Vaccinations began after the final approval late Tuesday.

The lower-dose vaccine requires two shots three weeks apart. Children who get vaccinated before Thanksgiving will be fully covered by Christmas.

Multiple sites across North Carolina are now providing the vaccination to children.

New sites are continuously added.

Click here or one of the locations below to find a vaccination site in your area.