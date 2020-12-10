Where are you in the vaccine line? NY Times tool has an estimate

FILE – In this July 27, 2020, file photo, nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., in Binghamton, N.Y. Moderna Inc. says it will ask U.S. and European regulators to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine as new study results confirm the shots offer strong protection. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

(KXAN/WNCN) — North Carolina is expected to receive its first allotment of COVID-19 vaccines in the coming weeks.

A total of 11 North Carolina medical facilities will receive early shipments of a COVID-19 vaccine, the state Department of Health and Human Services said on Monday.

In central North Carolina, Duke, UNC, and Cape Fear Valley are on the list. They have enough special freezers to store the vaccines in ultra-cold conditions necessary, but they need the go-ahead from both the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention before they can start vaccinating anyone.

“Dec. 10 is when the FDA meets; Dec. 14 is when the CDC subcommittee on vaccine practice meets, so it’s our anticipation that somewhere between the 10th and the 14th, if approvals go as expected, we will have our first shipment arrive,” said Dr. Cameron Wolfe. He’s been at the forefront of Duke’s fight against the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

“We are prepping to be ready to go as soon as we are given the all-clear. I see no reason to delay.”.

The first doses will go to workers in the health systems with the greatest risk of COVID exposure.

But, what about those who don’t meet that criteria? The New York Times’ Opinion section put together a tool that estimates people’s “spot” in the line for vaccines where they live. People fill out a form with their age, county, profession and whether they have health risks.

The New York Times worked with the Surgo Foundation and Ariadne Labs and used their vaccine tool to help create the estimate. However, the final order of distribution isn’t yet finalized, and the logistics of distributing a vaccine may provide other challenges.

More hospitals will also get vaccine shipments during Phase 1a, NCDHHS said.

The list of facilities receiving the early shipments is small due to the limited supply of vaccines that will be made available.

“The initial supply of vaccines will all go to a limited number of hospitals to vaccinate health care workers at high risk of exposure to COVID-19 – those who are caring for or cleaning areas used by patients with COVID-19,” NCDHHS said.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of NCDHHS, said last week North Carolina could being receiving shipments of a vaccine by mid-December – if one is approved.