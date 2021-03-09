Where to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Wake County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Frontline essential workers are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines in North Carolina starting Wednesday.

With that, dozens of locations are administering the shots across Wake County.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has a tool on its website that allows users to find nearby vaccine locations.

Click here to search for a vaccine provider near you

NCDHHS vaccine locations in Wake County:

A to Z Pharmacy Advance Community Health Alignment Healthcare Raleigh Alliance Medical Ministry Blue Ridge Pharmacy Capital Family Medicine (Exec) Cary Adult Medicine Cary Healthcare Associates Central Prison Healthcare Complex DJ’s Pharmacy Duke Raleigh Hospital Falls River Pharmacy Family Medical Associates of Raleigh Garner 5th Avenue Pharmacy Hayes Barton Pharmacy Health Park Pharmacy Holly Park Pharmacy Medicap Pharmacy 8286 NeighborHealth Lake Boone Trail Nuevo Health Raleigh Medical Group Rex Hospital, Inc SiteMed NC st joseph primary Care UNC Hospitals at Wakebrook Wake County Human Services Wake Internal Medicine Consultants, Inc. WakeMed Cary Hospital WakeMed Raleigh Campus Western Wake Wellness

The Wake County Health Department said it has 30 locations administering 4,200 total doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine:

Southeastern Healthcare of North Carolina 3401 Carl Sandburg Ct., Raleigh, NC Glenwood South Pharmacy Market 401 Glenwood Avenue Suite 101 Raleigh NC 27603 Garner Internal Medicine 200 Health Park Drive, Garner, NC 27529 White Dove Pharmacy 2751 NC Hwy 55. Cary NC 27519 Avance Care 10900 World Trade BLVD, Raleigh, NC 27617 Kuri Enterprise LLc. ( DBA: Garner Family Pharmacy) 1547 US 70 Hwy W Garner NC 27529 SAS Health Care Center 100 Campus Drive, Cary NC 27513 Springfield Pharmacy 6325 Falls of Neuse Rd, Suite 65, Raleigh, NC-27615 Concentra Urgent Care – Raleigh 4909 Green Road, Raleigh, NC 27616 Seqirus 465 Green Oaks Parkway, Holly Springs, NC 27540 Bee Well Pharmacy 2430 SW Cary Pkwy, Cary NC 27513 We Care Pharmacy 800 west williams st. Suite 152, Apex, NC 27502 Greystone Village Pharmacy 7713 Lead Mine Road, Raleigh NC 27615 Southern Dermatology 4201 Lake Boone Trail, Suite 200 HealthSmart Pharmacy Of Wake Forest 2001 S Main St, Wake Forest,NC 27587 shivashivaani pharmacy llc dba swift creek pharmacy 2703 jones franklin rd, suite 104 Cary, NC, 27518 DJ’S PHARMACY 4222 NW CARY PARKWAY, CARY NC 27513 Corner Drug Stores of Zebulon/Zebulon Drug 303 N Arendell Ave, Zebulon NC 27597 Falls River Pharmacy 10930 Raven Ridge Road, Suite 109, Raleigh, NC 27614 Alliance Medical Ministry 101 Donald Ross Drive Raleigh NC 27610 Harris Teeter 09700498 1371 E Broad St, Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526 SiteMed North America LLC 112 Donmoor Ct., Garner, NC 27529 Morgan street pharmacy LLC/Raleigh pharmacy 927 w morgan st, ste 100 Raleigh,nc 27603 Cary Medical Clinic 550 New Waverly Place, Suite 105,Cary NC 27518 Tricity Family Medicine & Urgent Care Clinic, PLLC 1106 Parkside Main St, Cary NC 27519 Hayes Barton Pharmacy 2000 Fariview Rd, Raleigh, NC 27608 Health Park Pharmacy 8300 health park suite 227, Raleigh, NC, 27615 Cynthia Gregg, MD, PLLC 3550 NW Cary Parkway, Suite 100, CARY, NC 27513 Alignment Healthcare 2610 New Bern Avenue, Raleigh, NC 27610 Garner 5th Avenue Pharmacy Inc 1315 Fifth Avenue, Garner, NC 27529

Many locations will require an appointment to receive a vaccine. Please contact the provider to find out which groups they are currently vaccinating.

Not all vaccine providers may be ready to vaccinate your group yet. Don’t know what group you’re in? Visit Find My Vaccine Group to find your vaccination group.