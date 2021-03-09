Where to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Wake County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Frontline essential workers are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines in North Carolina starting Wednesday.

With that, dozens of locations are administering the shots across Wake County.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has a tool on its website that allows users to find nearby vaccine locations.

Click here to search for a vaccine provider near you

NCDHHS vaccine locations in Wake County:

A to Z Pharmacy
Advance Community Health
Alignment Healthcare Raleigh
Alliance Medical Ministry
Blue Ridge Pharmacy
Capital Family Medicine (Exec)
Cary Adult Medicine
Cary Healthcare Associates
Central Prison Healthcare Complex
DJ’s Pharmacy
Duke Raleigh Hospital
Falls River Pharmacy
Family Medical Associates of Raleigh
Garner 5th Avenue Pharmacy
Hayes Barton Pharmacy
Health Park Pharmacy
Holly Park Pharmacy
Medicap Pharmacy 8286
NeighborHealth Lake Boone Trail
Nuevo Health
Raleigh Medical Group
Rex Hospital, Inc
SiteMed NC
st joseph primary Care
UNC Hospitals at Wakebrook
Wake County Human Services
Wake Internal Medicine Consultants, Inc.
WakeMed Cary Hospital
WakeMed Raleigh Campus
Western Wake Wellness

The Wake County Health Department said it has 30 locations administering 4,200 total doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine:

Southeastern Healthcare of North Carolina3401 Carl Sandburg Ct., Raleigh, NC
Glenwood South Pharmacy Market401 Glenwood Avenue    Suite 101    Raleigh   NC  27603
Garner Internal Medicine200 Health Park Drive, Garner, NC 27529
White Dove Pharmacy2751 NC Hwy 55. Cary NC 27519
Avance Care10900 World Trade BLVD, Raleigh, NC 27617
Kuri Enterprise LLc. ( DBA: Garner Family Pharmacy)1547 US 70 Hwy W  Garner NC 27529
SAS Health Care Center100 Campus Drive, Cary NC 27513
Springfield Pharmacy6325 Falls of Neuse Rd, Suite 65, Raleigh, NC-27615
Concentra Urgent Care – Raleigh4909 Green Road, Raleigh, NC 27616
Seqirus465 Green Oaks Parkway, Holly Springs, NC 27540
Bee Well Pharmacy2430 SW Cary Pkwy, Cary NC 27513
We Care Pharmacy800 west williams st. Suite 152, Apex, NC 27502
Greystone Village Pharmacy  7713 Lead Mine Road, Raleigh NC 27615
Southern Dermatology4201 Lake Boone Trail, Suite 200
HealthSmart Pharmacy Of Wake Forest2001 S Main St, Wake Forest,NC 27587
shivashivaani pharmacy llc dba swift creek pharmacy2703 jones franklin rd, suite 104 Cary, NC, 27518
DJ’S PHARMACY4222 NW CARY PARKWAY, CARY NC 27513
Corner Drug Stores of Zebulon/Zebulon Drug303 N Arendell Ave, Zebulon NC  27597
Falls River Pharmacy10930 Raven Ridge Road, Suite 109, Raleigh, NC 27614
Alliance Medical Ministry101 Donald Ross Drive Raleigh NC 27610
Harris Teeter 097004981371 E Broad St, Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526
SiteMed North America LLC112 Donmoor Ct., Garner, NC 27529
Morgan street pharmacy LLC/Raleigh pharmacy927 w morgan st, ste 100 Raleigh,nc 27603
Cary Medical Clinic550 New Waverly Place, Suite 105,Cary NC 27518
Tricity Family Medicine & Urgent Care Clinic, PLLC1106 Parkside Main St, Cary NC 27519
Hayes Barton Pharmacy2000 Fariview Rd, Raleigh, NC 27608
Health Park Pharmacy8300 health park suite 227, Raleigh, NC, 27615
Cynthia Gregg, MD, PLLC3550 NW Cary Parkway, Suite 100, CARY, NC 27513
Alignment Healthcare2610 New Bern Avenue, Raleigh, NC 27610
Garner 5th Avenue Pharmacy Inc1315 Fifth Avenue, Garner, NC 27529

Many locations will require an appointment to receive a vaccine. Please contact the provider to find out which groups they are currently vaccinating.

Not all vaccine providers may be ready to vaccinate your group yet. Don’t know what group you’re in? Visit Find My Vaccine Group to find your vaccination group.

