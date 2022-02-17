Where to get an N95 mask in Wake, Orange, Chatham counties this week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Even as Gov. Roy Cooper on Thursday encouraged schools and local governments to end mask mandates, face coverings remain a popular way to mitigate the risk of catching COVID-19.

Here are where you can find free N95 masks in this week in Wake, Orange, and Chatham counties.

Chatham County

Chatham County Public Health received a shipment of 100,000 masks. They are available at the following locations while supplies last

Pittsboro: Chatham Community Library at 197 NC Highway 87 N, Monday to Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday 9 a.m.to 6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.to 5 p.m.

Siler City: Wren Memorial Library at 500 N. Second Ave., Monday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday to Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Goldston: Goldston Library, 9235 Pittsboro-Goldston Road at Monday and Wednesday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday: 10 a.m.to 1 PM, 2 PM to 8 p.m., Friday 10 a.m.to 1 p.m., 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.to 1 p.m.

Moncure: Moncure Fire Department at 2389 Old US Highway 1, 8 AM to 8 p.m. daily

Orange County

Orange County has 9,500 masks to give out at Inter-Faith Council for Social Service (IFC): 110 W. Main Street, Carrboro Monday through Friday, 9 am to 5 p.m.

Sampson County

N95 and cloth masks are available in Sampson County. You can take three of either but not both.

Sampson County Health Department: 360 County Complex Road, Clinton. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wake County

N95 masks and school supply giveaway at Davie Street Presbyterian Church, 300 East Davie Street, Raleigh, NC, 9am on Saturday, Feb. 19. Each person will receive five N95 masks. Children who are present will receive free school supplies.

Wake County has masks available at the following sites while supplies last