White House: 80% of Americans 12 and older now partially vaccinated. But NC lags behind

FILE – In this Jan. 21, 2021, file photo, a medical staff member prepares the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina is lagging behind the national average in one key way officials are tracking the COVID-19 vaccination push.

White House COVID-19 Coordinator Jeff Zients said Wednesday that 80 percent of Americans 12 and older have received at least one dose of vaccine.

But in North Carolina, that rate is just 70 percent.

Zients also said 2.6 million kids between the ages of 5 and 11 across the U.S. will have gotten their first shot by the end of the day Wednesday.

That age group continues to lead the state, with more than 76,000 of those kids getting their first shot in the two weeks since they’ve been eligible for it.

Of the nearly 11,000 first doses that the state Department of Health and Human Services added to the total Wednesday, kids in that age group account for nearly 60 percent — or, roughly 6,500 — of them.