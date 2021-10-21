Who can get a COVID-19 booster shot?

A medic places two vials of COVID-19 coronavirus vaccines (L to R): Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, on a table before administering doses at a Clalit Health Services Medical Centre in east Jerusalem on August 10, 2021. (Photo by HAZEM BADER / AFP) (Photo by HAZEM BADER/AFP via Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)- Who can get a COVID-19 booster depends on a number of factors including when you got your first dose, your age, and medical history.

Pfizer recipients

Pfizer was the furthest along with booster approvals. If you got the Pfizer vaccine as part of your primary series.

Immunocompromised

People with weakened immune systems should get the third dose four weeks after their second dose. This group includes transplant patients, cancer treatment patients, and people taking immune-suppressing medication.

Other at-risk populations

The following populations should consider getting a third dose six months after their second dose.

Moderna recipients

Immunocompromised

People with weakened immune systems should get a third dose four weeks after their second dose. This group includes transplant patients, cancer treatment patients, and people taking immune-suppressing medication.

Other at-risk populations

The FDA has authorized Moderna boosters for certain populations. It’s now up to the CDC director to make a call for that agency before states start to administer boosters.

Pending CDC authorization, people ages 65 and older and those at high risk for COVID-19 would be eligible. The third shot would be administered at least six months after the second dose.

If CDC authorizes the third dose, they will provide more specific guidelines for who qualifies and when the extra dose should be administered.

Johnson and Johnson recipients

Like Moderna, Johnson and Johnson is waiting on official clearance from the CDC to administer second doses. It has received FDA authorization.

If authorized, this dose would likely be recommended for anyone 18 years or older. The second shot would be given at least two months after the first dose.

If CDC authorizes a Johnson and Johnson booster shot, they will provide more specific guidelines on the timing of a boost. Johnson and Johnson has said a boost at the two or six month mark would be effective.