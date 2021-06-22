WHO: Children shouldn’t be vaccinated for COVID-19 right now

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The World Health Organization is recommending that parents hold off on vaccinating their children for COVID-19, according to its June guidance.

The WHO states that since they tend to experience mild disease symptoms compared to adults, they aren’t in urgent need of vaccinations unless they have a pre-existing condition. Instead, vaccines should be prioritized for those with conditions, health care workers, and older individuals.

“More evidence is needed on the use of the different COVID-19 vaccines in children to be able to make general recommendations on vaccinating children against COVID-19,” the WHO states on its website.

So far, only the Pfizer/BionTech vaccine is approved for those aged 12 years and above so those with a condition that puts them at risk can get this vaccine if possible.

However, trials are being done on vaccines for children. Depending on their results, the WHO will issue updated guidance on what can be done.

In the meanwhile, the WHO recommends vaccinating your children for their normal shots to prevent other diseases.