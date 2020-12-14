Who is next in line in NC for a COVID-19 vaccine?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Everyone has been put into one of five groups to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Right now, there are no hard dates assigned to each group, but there are windows of time for inoculations to begin.

Dr. C. Nicole Swiner, co-owner of Durham Family Medicine, is working to educate communities on the vaccine and help gather more research. She’s partnering with Wake Research as a patient advocate and educator.

She video chatted with CBS 17 from quarantine, as she recently tested positive for COVID-19.

“It actually threw me for a loop,” Swiner said.

She regularly gets tested since she works in the medical field.

“When it actually happened, I had to look like two or three times,” Swiner said.

Now, as a doctor and COVID-19 patient, she’s even more hopeful as the vaccine rolls out.

“I am cautiously optimistic. I mean, it was exciting right to see that this is kind of the light at the end of the tunnel. We’re here,” Swiner said.

This week, group 1A was allowed access to the vaccine. That included health care workers fighting COVID-19, long-term care workers, and long-term care residents.

Many senior living communities have selected a pharmacy partner, like CVS and Walgreens, to administer the vaccines. CVS starts their rollouts in nursing homes next week.

After Phase 1A is Phase 1B. That’ll include adults with two or more chronic conditions, adults at high risk of exposure, and essential workers.

The state hopes Phase 1B will have access in early 2021.

Phase 2 follows that. That adds adults 65 years and older to the mix, as well as adults with one chronic condition.

Phase 3 is students, possibly children, and critical employees at lower risk of exposure. Experts said this could be around spring or summer.

The final phase is anyone who wants the vaccine.

“Rest assured, you have a spot and you’ll be able to take your best shot against COVID-19,” said Dr. Mandy Cohen with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Swiner is spending the next several months educating and encouraging more research for the vaccine, especially in minority communities. She said recent studies show 40 percent of people in minority communities said they’d be willing to get the vaccine.

“This is just the beginning. It takes a while for people to get the shot and, like I said, it takes at least 70-75 percent of us all to get the shot before we can truly see good immunity and good protection,” she said. “It’s going to take a good couple of months, so let’s continue to wear our masks, socially distance, and stay home as much as possible.”

NCDHHS offers detailed guidance on what category you may fit in to get vaccinated.