Who needs a COVID-19 booster shot?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As the FDA prepares to hear evidence on boosters for the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines, confusion persists regarding who needs an extra dose and when. The answer to who needs an extra dose depends on which vaccine you already have, when you got it, along with age and medical condition.

Pfizer booster information

The CDC and FDA both recommend a booster for some Pfizer recipients. People who fall within the following categories should consider getting a third dose.

Immunocompromised

People with weakened immune systems should get a third dose four weeks after their second dose. This group includes transplant patients, cancer treatment patients, and people taking immune-suppressing medication.

Other at-risk populations

The following populations should consider getting a third dose six months after their second dose.

Moderna booster information

Recommendations for an extra Moderna dose are currently split. The FDA and CDC recommend a third dose of the Moderna shot for the immunocompromised population.

People with weakened immune systems should get a third dose four weeks after their second dose. This group includes transplant patients, cancer treatment patients, and people taking immune-suppressing medication.

The FDA is scheduled to hear evidence on boosters for a wider population on Oct. 14.

Johnson and Johnson booster information

No additional doses of the Johnson and Johnson are recommended at this time. The FDA is scheduled to hear evidence on boosters on Oct. 15.

J&J said Tuesday it has filed a request with the FDA to authorize boosters. The company published data in September that showed support for a booster either at the two-month and six-month mark.