WASHINGTON (AP/NEXSTAR) – Who would be the first to get a COVID-19 vaccine?
Probably people in the country where the first effective vaccine is developed.
About a dozen different vaccines are in various stages of testing worldwide, including in Britain, China and the U.S. This week, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said he is cautiously optimistic there will be a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the year or early 2021.
RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak
Several wealthy countries have already ordered millions of doses of those experimental vaccines.
Britain and the U.S., for example, have invested in a vaccine candidate being developed by Oxford University and produced by AstraZeneca. If it works, U.K. politicians have said Britons will be vaccinated with it. The U.S. expects to start stockpiling it this fall and also has invested in other vaccine candidates.
Groups including the vaccine alliance GAVI are also working to buy doses for poor countries and AstraZeneca has agreed to license its vaccine to India’s Serum Institute for the production of 1 billion doses. The World Health Organization is drafting guidelines for the ethical distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.
How vaccines are distributed within a country will vary. Last week, U.S. officials said they were developing a tiered system for that. The system would likely prioritize groups at greatest risk of severe complications from COVID-19 and key workers.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Lawmakers face pressure to change Mississippi state flag
- CBS 17 Job Alert – Bellhops and Five Below are hiring
- Cape Fear High School senior graduates with perfect attendance
- ‘Faces of the conquerors’: Trump trip to Rushmore draws fire
- Nightclub shut down after repeated violations; video shows no social distancing or mask-wearing
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now