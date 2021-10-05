Who’s catching COVID for a 2nd time? New numbers offer a clue

A member of the medical staff puts on an extra pair of gloves in the COVID-19 ICU unit of the Marius Nasta National Pneumology Institute in Bucharest, Romania, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. Daily new coronavirus infections in Romania, a country of 19 million, have grown exponentially over the last month, while vaccine uptake has declined to worrying lows. Government data shows that 91.5% of COVID-19 deaths in Romania between Sept. 18-23 were people who had not been vaccinated. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The number of North Carolinians who caught COVID-19 for a second time surged during the recent spike caused by the delta variant.

The state Department of Health and Human Services reported nearly 11,000 reinfection cases with 94 deaths through Sept. 20.

A CBS17.com analysis of that data showed about a third of those were reported during a four-week span in July and August — when the delta variant was spreading rapidly — with at least 600 cases each week during that stretch.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines a reinfection as someone who had two positive, lab-confirmed cases of COVID at least 90 days apart. NCDHHS says it started reporting reinfections on its dashboard Monday.

Many of the age and racial breakdowns of reinfections looks much like the overall demographics, with the largest share — 40 percent — showing up in those between the ages of 25 and 49.

Black people account for 22 percent of both reinfections and total cases.

But there are some discrepancies: Latinos, who have had 18 percent of all cases, had 10 percent of reinfections. And men account for 61 percent of reinfections but 47 percent of all cases.