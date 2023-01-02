RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Taking a quick test for COVID-19 at home — and not at a doctor’s office — fundamentally altered our expectations for detecting diseases in the future.

“I think it was a big game-changer,” said Dr. Thomas Denny, the chief operating officer of the Duke Human Vaccine Institute at Duke University and an expert on testing.

“It took us a while into the pandemic to be able to have that opportunity,” he added. “But anytime you can get testing done quickly and reliably, it’s a good thing.”

Now that we’re in the midst of what some call a “tripledemic” of COVID, the flu and RSV, that leads to a key question: Why can’t we test at home for those other diseases?

Denny says they’re coming — but developing them takes time.

In the years before the U.S. government sent free rapid COVID tests directly to the address of anyone who wanted one, home testing largely consisted of pregnancy tests and blood glucose tests for diabetics.

“COVID, really, I will say, enlightened us about home-testing needs and the values of it,” he said. “We really didn’t have an extensive program at looking at home testing. COVID has changed that.”

Denny expects a range of home tests to be available in the coming years for “a lot of different things that we confront on a daily basis,” he said.

“That’ll just help us to make quick decisions, and especially whether when they’re related to public health like this, where if you’re positive, something you run a risk of infecting other people,” he added.

He says there aren’t any technical obstacles to a more comprehensive set of tests that can be done at home.

“Just time,” he said.

Of course, those tests need to be able to detect new strains of the flu and new COVID variants.

“So you have to make sure that the testing platform that you’re developing is consistent as we know of COVID, as the variants change,” Denny said.

And you have to ensure that the sensitivity of the test — its ability to show someone who has the disease as a positive test result — and its specificity — that it shows an uninfected person with a negative result — aren’t affected if you’re testing for multiple diseases.

For example, you wouldn’t want the part of a test that detects COVID to interfere with the part that detects RSV.

“What you have to be able to show is, as you put another test on the same strip, you don’t change the sensitivity or specificity of the first one,” Denny said. “That just takes time to develop it.”

Ultimately, it is a worthy goal, Denny said.

“We had a calm couple of years for RSV and flu, and now you’re seeing a lot of it, and you’re seeing where having access to a home test kit would be valuable,” he said. “It’s valuable for parents with young children to know what they have, maybe keep them out of school for a few days, not to continue to spread. And it’s also good for adults and knowing if you’re positive, even if it’s flu or RSV, and where not to go or what to do, and seek treatment.”