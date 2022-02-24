RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Were other states safer from COVID-19 than North Carolina was during the past month?

One website that ranks the states seems to think so.

North Carolina dropped 12 spots in the newest monthly COVID safety rankings from WalletHub.com.

The state checked in at No. 24 on Thursday. It was 12th in late January and 13th in mid-December.

Rhode Island was the safest state. West Virginia ranked last.

A closer look shows the main reason for North Carolina’s lower ranking is its higher death rate earlier this month: The website says it ranked 34th in that measure, which tracks a state’s death rate between Feb. 16-22.

It’s been a steady fall in that measure for North Carolina, which ranked 21st in January and 10th in December.

The state received relatively higher marks for its vaccination rate, ranking 14th a month after it was 16th in January and 19th the month before that.