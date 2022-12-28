Being able to categorize someone’s long COVID condition could help them receive treatment, researchers said. (Getty)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Nearly three years into the pandemic we still don’t have a clear definition of what it means to have long COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say one thing. The World Health Organization says something else.

“Without a standard definition, we’re not going to be able to understand what long COVID is,” said Dr. David Wohl, an infectious disease specialist at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine.

He calls long COVID “a very, very challenging field to study just because of the lack of standard definitions, even of what we’re talking about.”

Millions of people worldwide have developed long COVID, which state Epidemiologist Dr. Zack Moore has called it “a bit of a different creature” than the typical COVID infection that is fought off after a few days or weeks.

The state Department of Health and Human Services is not updating its COVID case numbers this week due to the holidays, and it would not include a count of long COVID cases anyway because of some specific challenges that come with tracking those.

Estimates show a little under a third of people who catch the virus will develop long COVID, and the CDC says long COVID specifically was responsible for about 0.3 percent of COVID deaths nationwide.

But that’s likely an undercount because of how difficult it is for those in public health to track those cases that linger for weeks, months and beyond.

And as we head into 2023 and more people develop them, experts say it’s difficult to understand long COVID without a consensus on exactly what it is.

“I think we need to push all of us — my field, public policy people, epidemiologists — to say, ‘When are we going to get a group together in a room, lock the doors until they come out with a definition, a standard definition of what long COVID is?’” Wohl said.

“And I think until that time, we may all be talking about different things,” he added. “And I know that’s a challenge, but it’s a place to start.”

There isn’t even an agreement on its name: It’s been called long COVID, long-haul COVID, post-COVID, chronic COVID and post-acute sequelae of SARS CoV-2 infection, or PASC.

The CDC says it considers a case to be long COVID if the conditions persist for at least four weeks after catching primary COVID with no minimum duration, saying those conditions can last “weeks, months or even years after infection.”

But the WHO says it starts at three months after the onset of initial COVID, lasts for at least two months and cannot be explained by an alternative diagnosis.

There’s also a question of which symptoms qualify as long COVID and which could be coincidental, Wohl said. Among those on a lengthy list: fatigue, lung problems and brain fog, and a new study from Cornell puts a finger on four main subtypes of long COVID based on clusters of symptoms.

“If I asked you six months after you’ve had COVID, ‘Do you have this, this and this?’ I don’t know if it’s the long COVID or not,” he said. “We really have to understand — is this something you didn’t have before? Or had, but maybe it was mild and now is worse?

“We need … surveys … instruments that help us measure this … and we should all be using the same thing,” he added. “Otherwise, we’re not talking the same language.”

Wohl hopes the VISION study of 7,500 people recently testing positive can help with that.

“One way we’re trying, through the VISION study, to understand long COVID is by following enough people that we can get a good characterization of what people are calling long COVID, what kind of symptoms they’re experiencing,” he said.