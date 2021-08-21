Will the COVID-19 booster shot give you the same kind of side effects as the first two shots?

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) – The Biden administration said Wednesday that COVID-19 booster shots will soon be available, but how will the Sept. 20 rollout work, and what side effects should Americans expect?

You can get these booster shots eight months after receiving your second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna two-shot vaccines.

However, some people are questioning the third shot distribution timeline, side effects and its protection potential.

Studies show the effectiveness of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine diminishes after six months, so who will get the booster shots first?

“The patients who are in nursing homes, immunocompromised patients, then probably health care workers, and then [it depends] on the aging process. They’ll start with the elderly then work their way down, pulmonologist Dr. Lo’ay Al-Asadi said.

Doctors say the distribution timeline for the booster shots will look similar to the first and second doses.

“I think whenever your turn comes up, or whenever their recommendation comes out as you need your third shot, it should be readily available,” Al-Asadi said.

Dr. Al-Asadi also said he sees complications of COVID-19 among the unvaccinated like long-term lung issues and constant shortness of breath, so it’s best to protect yourself despite a possible reaction.

One can expect reactions to the booster similar to a flu shot, but also higher protection against COVID-19 and its variants.

“I highly recommend getting it. I don’t know why you wouldn’t,” Srestha Shing, a vaccinated medical student said. “Especially if you got the first two doses. With all these new variants, things are opening back up, we’re going back to normal life. Why would you not get the booster shot? It can’t hurt.”