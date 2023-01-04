RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — We’re probably a week or two away from yet another spike in COVID-19 cases, now that the Christmas and New Year’s holidays are behind us.

Through three years of the pandemic, we’ve come to expect those post-holiday surges, and now doctors hope the coming year will provide even more clarity on how often we’ll see peaks and valleys that are untethered to holiday mixing and other external triggers.

We also could find out whether COVID will evolve into a specific seasonality and more closely resemble the flu — and if so, how often we should expect those ups and downs.

“I don’t think we have a perfect understanding yet of the cadence of how COVID ebbs and flows,” said Dr. Cameron Wolfe, an infectious disease specialist at the Duke University School of Medicine.

Cases spiked in each of the past two Januaries due to holiday gatherings during the Decembers that preceded them. The delta variant was responsible for the surge in the fall of 2021, and omicron subvariants drove the wave this past fall that didn’t rise nearly as high as those other peaks.

So as we head into the pandemic’s fourth year, a question that still lingers is whether COVID will behave like the flu and other respiratory viruses do over the long term, with relatively predictable surges followed by lulls.

Flu season, for example, runs from October through May and typically peaks between December and February.

But will we get to a point when we see a COVID season?

“When you’re talking about flu, that it’s every winter, I don’t know yet what the perfect sort of frequency and have COVID ebbing and flowing will be, so keeping an eye on that will be important,” Wolfe said.

Wolfe predicts a clearer picture of what that will look like should emerge over the next year or two because enough people have acquired some type of immunity to it.

“Most people now will have either been vaccinated, or have been infected, or both,” Wolfe said. “And so our response, to some extent, is more set. Viral cadence now gets to look back at that, and now we get to understand a little bit more.”

Of course, there is no typical time frame because different diseases have different periods. The flu reliably surges once a year. Conversely, some parainfluenza viruses peak every other year, while for others those increases come more frequently, mainly in spring and summer.

“Hopefully, in a year or two, we’ll be in a much better position to say, ‘A-ha, maybe this is the same as flu where it’s predominantly a winter transmission illness,’” Wolfe said. “Or maybe it’s more like parainfluenza, for example, another common cold virus that’s often circulating in sort of a twice-a-year wave. I just don’t think we know that yet.”