Will you be required to prove you’ve been vaccinated for COVID-19? How?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As the COVID-19 vaccine is becoming more widely distributed, questions are popping up about how people will be able to prove they’ve been vaccinated once they get it.

One solution is a so-called “vaccine passport.” Health care officials said they’re necessary, but there are questions about how they’ll work and how the information can be standardized.

Once you get the shot, people like Raleigh resident Deb Winn wonder how she can prove she’s been vaccinated.

“I’m hoping for some kind of registry. That’s what I’m thinking,” she said.

Who will set up a vaccine registry? Will the government run it? How can privacy be promised? How can information accessed?

The United States wants to set up a federal vaccine registry, but it’s going to be limited to certain information.

“We just need to make sure the same person gets the same brand of vaccine,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar. “It’s not for any other purpose.”

But what about traveling? Many countries — and many states, too — require proof of vaccination.

“Honestly, I wouldn’t be surprised if we had to carry a card saying, ‘I got the vaccine,’ and the details of where they got it,” said Raleigh resident Katelin Wilson.

Some medical officials wonder if that’s practical. Dr. Gregory Poland with the Mayo Clinic told CBS News that other questions could be raised, such as ones about the legitimacy of the card.

Private industries are also stepping in to try to fill the gap. IBM created an app called “Digital Health Pass.” It allows companies and venues to create an online vaccine credential that can be stored in a phone’s digital wallet.

A Geneva-based nonprofit is partnering with more than a half dozen airlines, as well as hundreds of health systems worldwide, for something it calls the “Common Pass” app. It allows people to upload their medical information provided by a doctor or health system.

The app will not only list requirements for points of departure and arrival on an itinerary, but will also use a QR code to generate a health certificate that can be used as proof of vaccination.

Knowing people have some kind of proof of inoculation will put Wilson at ease.

“I’m a nurse and in the health care field, and knowing other people are getting the vaccine will make me feel better.” she said.

There’s also companies developing a smart card that would work like a credit card. It could be use as proof of vaccination. That offers several advantages over an app. Because the info on the smart card isn’t stored on a phone or a cloud, it’s less susceptible to being hacked.