With announcement expected Wednesday, many Triangle restaurants, bars readying to reopen

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Customers could be allowed to dine in at North Carolina’s bars and restaurants again on Friday.

In an email Tuesday, the North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association said it expects Gov. Roy Cooper to announce Wednesday that Phase Two of the state’s reopening plan will begin Friday.

In Phase Two restaurants, bars, gyms, and salons will be allowed to reopen with limited capacity.

“We expect that Gov. Cooper will make a formal announcement (Wednesday), moving forward with plans for beginning Phase Two on Friday,” the NCRLA said in an email.

The NCRLA included an “Interim Guidance for Restaurants” from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

“We have been in daily communication with the Governor’s office as well as state and local public health officials. Many of our members have been part of developing these guidelines. We are pleased to share this initial guidance with you, and we will share updates as they become available,” said NCRLA CEO Lynn Minges.

Under the DHHS guidelines, restaurants must operate at no more than 50% capacity, and arrange tables and seating with at least 6 feet between parties.

Other requirements will include routine disinfection of high-touch areas and daily symptom screening for employees.

The DHHS guidelines also include suggested protocols such as employees and customers wearing cloth face coverings, using disposable menus and linens, and staggering seating times with reservation.

“I’m just kind of glad to see a little bit of light at the end of the tunnel now,” said Oro chef and owner Chris Hylton.

Hylton said he made the decision to completely close the Raleigh restaurant down on March 25.

He said he will gladly follow any guidelines put out by DHHS, but may wait to reopen to see how other restaurants handle the restrictions.

“I want to open after everyone else, maybe a week or two, and see what kind of guidelines are out there. I’ll definitely follow what the government put in place, as well, and take a little bit more precaution to see what everyone else is doing,” he said.

Hylton said he’s already ordered masks for his employees and plans on having customers use an app on their phones to look at the menu.

“I’m just glad that it’s almost over. A lot of people might say, ‘Are you crazy?’ You have to think positive,” he said.

