RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With most places dropping mask mandates and other COVID-19 restrictions, protecting yourself all comes down to individual choice, but what’s the best way to calculate risk, and do we have enough information to do that?

Kay Schoellhorn says whether she wears a mask depends on circumstances.

“I’ve had all the shots. I feel very safe,” she said.

Elizabeth Barbour, who’s currently masking due to a COVID exposure, says she also evaluates individual situations when determining whether she’ll take COVID-related precautions.

“It’s nice not having to remember your mask everywhere, but it’s a little tougher just having to make that individual judgment call,” she noted.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Kody Kinsley says the most important way to protect yourself is to get vaccinated and boosted, but when it comes to evaluating risk in the community, the state’s COVID-19 dashboard can help.

Recently, the state started updating the dashboard once a week, on Wednesdays, instead of every day.

“Is that enough – to see it once a week?” CBS 17’s Maggie Newland asked.

“We have been making our decisions and recommendations for individuals throughout this pandemic based on trends in data,” Kinsley replied.

He said looking at weekly trends can give a clearer overall picture of the state’s COVID situation. Some data are still updated every weekday, though people must click through a couple of pages to get there.

Kinsley also said some of the data that’s now being included in the dashboard takes time to gather.

“Wastewater surveillance, we can only collect that weekly, we can’t pull and do all the analysis in a more frequent posture,” he said.

He added that both wastewater data and the number of visits to emergency rooms for COVID-like symptoms are early indicators that cases could be on the rise. They’re metrics to watch if you want to be proactive about taking precautions. Personal and family risk factors will also come into play for many.

“North Carolinians are very familiar with the weather in spring,” Kinsley noted, comparing it to the COVID-19 situation. “Some days you’ve got to put an extra layer on — some days you don’t. You’ve got to make that decision based off your risk tolerance.”