With omicron fading in NC, are breakthrough cases also headed down?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Public health officials added fewer breakthrough COVID-19 cases in North Carolina for the second week in a row.

The weekly report released Thursday by the state Department of Health and Human Services included about 29,000 more post-vaccination cases than there were in last week’s publication.

NCDHHS says nearly 500,000 breakthrough cases have been reported from the beginning of 2021 through the week that ended Feb. 5, the most recent data available.

The 29,277 breakthroughs that came in during that week marked a sharp decline from the 47,000 that were reported the preceding week. That total was down from about 65,000 during the week that ended Jan. 22.

Just over 8 percent of the state’s 6 million fully vaccinated people have reported a breakthrough case, though it is not known how many of those people have also been boosted.

NCDHHS said the omicron variant accounted for 99 percent of the samples it sequenced in laboratories. That rate was 100 percent last week.

Unvaccinated people still make up the overwhelming majority of patients both in the general hospital wards and in intensive care units.

The unvaccinated accounted for 64 percent of overall hospitalizations — down from 66 percent last week — but continue to make up 73 percent of those in ICUs.

NCDHHS says 8 percent of people hospitalized that week, and 7 percent of those in intensive care, had gotten their booster. Both were slight increases from last week.

The share of emergency-department visits for COVID-like symptoms — one of the key early indicators of a potential surge — continued its rapid decline.

Those symptoms accounting for just 7 percent of those visits during the week that ended Feb. 12. That rate is less than a third of what it was a month ago, when COVID symptoms accounted for 26 percent of those visits.