Worst since February: Hospital patient count, new COVID-19 case average reach 6-month highs in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals in North Carolina and the average number of new cases have both reached six-month highs.

The state Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,304 patients in hospitals Wednesday, the most since Feb. 9, and the third straight day with an increase of more than 100.

There have been 15 days when the day-over-day increase in hospitalized patients was more than 100. Five of them have come in the past week.

The DHHS also reported 4,963 new cases, the fifth time in seven days with at least 4,000 of them. That has pushed the seven-day average to 4,655 — the highest it has been since it was 5,405, also on Feb. 9.

The DHHS says 12.8-percent of tests performed Monday in North Carolina came back positive. That’s a slight drop from 13.9-percent, but still the 10th consecutive day it has been at least 10 percent. That’s double the target set by the state and the World Health Organization.

There were also 22 deaths reported, raising the state’s total to 13,790.

The key vaccination percentages held steady, with 60-percent of all people eligible to get the vaccine — those 12-years-old and older — have gotten at least one shot, with 55-percent fully vaccinated. Additionally, 62-percent of adults are at least partially vaccinated, while 58-percent of them are fully vaccinated.



