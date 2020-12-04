Would you be willing to take a COVID vaccine in exchange for $1,500 stimulus check?

TAMPA (WFLA) – Former Democratic congressman and presidential candidate John Delaney has suggested giving Americans who are willing to take a coronavirus vaccine a $1,500 stimulus check.

“The faster we get 75 percent of this country vaccinated, the faster we end COVID and the sooner everything returns to normal,” Delaney said in an interview with CNBC.

Congress has worked for months to come to an agreement on the next coronavirus stimulus package.

If no agreement can be reached in the next few months, a deal will fall on Biden’s new administration. Economic recovery is listed as one of his “day one priorities” on the Biden-Harris transition website. There is no direct mention of stimulus checks on the economic recovery plan outlined.

However, the president-elect has said that “we must spend whatever it takes, without delay, to meet public health needs and deal with the mounting economic consequence,” but he did not specify a stimulus payment amount.

At the same time, the Centers for Disease Control met this week to decide who should be first in line to get vaccinated. Once the vaccines are approved, they will roll out to Americans free of charge.

Polls have shown however only 44 percent of Americans said they would get a government-approved COVID-19 vaccine if it becomes widely available.